Imam of Masjid-e-Nabawi to lead Jumma prayer at Faisal Mosque during Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD – Imam of Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) Dr. Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair will lead Friday prayers at Faisal Masjid during his week-long visit.

Dr. Salah got warm welcome at Islamabad International Airport by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Secretary of Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider, and other officials.

During his visit, Dr. Al-Budair will lead the Friday prayers at Faisal Mosque and is scheduled to meet with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and other key leaders.

He will engage with Pakistani religious scholars. Minister Salik emphasized that the visit aims to strengthen Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and enhance religious and cultural cooperation between the two countries.