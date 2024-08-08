Imam of Masjid-e-Nabawi to lead Jumma prayer at Faisal Mosque during Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD – Imam of Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) Dr. Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair will lead Friday prayers at Faisal Masjid during his week-long visit.
Dr. Salah got warm welcome at Islamabad International Airport by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Secretary of Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider, and other officials.
During his visit, Dr. Al-Budair will lead the Friday prayers at Faisal Mosque and is scheduled to meet with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and other key leaders.
He will engage with Pakistani religious scholars. Minister Salik emphasized that the visit aims to strengthen Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and enhance religious and cultural cooperation between the two countries.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 8, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280.45 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305.25 and selling rate was 307.75.
British Pound rate moved down to 357 for buying, and 359 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305.25
|307.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
