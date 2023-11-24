Faisal Mosque sermon: Imam-e-Kaaba urges world to stop Israel from atrocities in Gaza

ISLAMABAD – Imam-e-Kaaba Saleh Bin Abdullah Bin Humaid on Friday urged the international forces to stop Israel from atrocities and crimes in Gaza.

Imam-e-Kaaba, who is in Pakistan on a six-day visit, gave a call while delivering a sermon at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad before Friday prayers.

He said Muslims are being killed in the name of human rights in Gaza by the Israel forces, calling the massacre of innocent people a darkest episode in human history.

He also stressed on promoting love, brotherhood, and equality within the communities as this is what taught by Islam as a religion.

His call to adhere strictly to the philosophy of piety resonated throughout the sermon at the historical mosque. He said there was the need for a steadfast commitment to spiritual principles.

He also urged Muslims not to call their religious fellows infidels over minor differences.

Special Assistant on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan and a large number of people offered Friday prayers behind Imam-e-Kaaba.

Earlier in the day, a four-day pause in fighting started after Hamas and Israel reached an agreement. Before the start of the truce, the death toll inched towards 15,000 and many displaced people were sleeping in the streets.