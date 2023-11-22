Search

World

Israel, Hamas agree on ceasefire in Gaza, hostage-exchange deal

07:24 PM | 22 Nov, 2023
Israel, Hamas agree on ceasefire in Gaza, hostage-exchange deal
Source: UN website

DOHA – After nearly seven weeks of war, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on Wednesday to a ceasefire in Gaza for four days and exchange of hostages. 

Qatar played a mediation role for the first truce since Israel launched massive attacks on Gaza, targeting civilians, on October 7 after Hamas attacked Israel, claiming 1,200 lives. Since then, Israeli forces have skilled more than 14,000 Palestinians in Gaza. 

Under the deal, Hamas would release at least 50 hostages captured during the October 7 attack and in exchange Israel would free at least 150 Palestinians.

Hamas political bureau member Mousa Abu Marzouk has told Al Jazeera that the truce is expected to start at 10am (08:00 GMT) on Thursday.

Marzouk said the pause in fighting would cover “all regions the of Gaza Strip”, adding that “there will be no warplanes or air traffic in Gaza from 10am to 4pm”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Tuesday night in a statement said 50 women and children would be released during these four days under the exchange deal.

"Israel's government is committed to return all the hostages home. Tonight, it approved the proposed deal as a first stage to achieving this goal," said the government statement.

The United Nations has welcomed the deal, calling it an import step. UN chief António Guterres added that the UN stood ready to “maximize” the positive humanitarian impact of the agreement.

“This is an important step in the right direction, but much more needs to be done,” Mr. Guterres said via a statement from his spokesperson Farhan Haq.  

The development comes as UN humanitarians reiterated that they remain ready to seize the opportunity to ramp up lifesaving aid to the enclave.

Pakistan PM calls for immediate stop to ‘holocaust’ of Palestinian children in Gaza

Facebook Comments

World

09:26 AM | 22 Nov, 2023

Israel, Hamas agree to Qatar-mediated ceasefire in exchange for ...

09:19 AM | 20 Nov, 2023

No end in sight to Gaza war as death toll rises to 13,000

11:44 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

Ministers from Saudi Arabia, other Muslim countries to visit China to ...

10:20 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

UN warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza as death toll rises ...

03:22 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

All ICU patients die before Israel's 1-hour deadline to evacuate ...

09:19 AM | 18 Nov, 2023

Israeli army continues to bomb Gaza as Palestinians' death toll ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:24 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Israel, Hamas agree on ceasefire in Gaza, hostage-exchange deal

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 22 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 22nd November 2023  

Forex

Pakistani rupee registers gains against US dollar, Euro, Dirham and Riyal; Check forex rates here

Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 285.1 for buying and 288.15 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 311.4 for buying and 314.5 for selling. British Pound moves down against rupee and GBP stands at 355.5 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed remained largely stable at 76.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.1  288.15 
Euro EUR 311.4 314.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.5 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 184 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.58 774.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 42.01 42.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.98 37.33
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.57
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 935.36 944.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.34 61.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.74 175.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 748.71 756.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.85 79.55
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.25 27.55
Swiss Franc CHF 325.98 328.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price regains positive traction in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here

KARACHI – Gold attracts fresh buyers and the precious metal continues moving up in domestic market on Wednesday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 22 November 2023

On Wednesday, the single tola gold price stands around Rs215,600 and the price of 10-gram hovers around Rs184,842.

Price of 21 karat rate per tola stands at Rs188,300 and price of 18k gold for 1 tola is Rs161,400.

In the global market, the yellow metal saw positive trajectory, and price of gold per ounce price increased by $15.40 to reach $1,996.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: