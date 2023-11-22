Israel, Hamas agree on ceasefire in Gaza, hostage-exchange deal

DOHA – After nearly seven weeks of war, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on Wednesday to a ceasefire in Gaza for four days and exchange of hostages.
Qatar played a mediation role for the first truce since Israel launched massive attacks on Gaza, targeting civilians, on October 7 after Hamas attacked Israel, claiming 1,200 lives. Since then, Israeli forces have skilled more than 14,000 Palestinians in Gaza.
Under the deal, Hamas would release at least 50 hostages captured during the October 7 attack and in exchange Israel would free at least 150 Palestinians.
Hamas political bureau member Mousa Abu Marzouk has told Al Jazeera that the truce is expected to start at 10am (08:00 GMT) on Thursday.
Marzouk said the pause in fighting would cover “all regions the of Gaza Strip”, adding that “there will be no warplanes or air traffic in Gaza from 10am to 4pm”.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Tuesday night in a statement said 50 women and children would be released during these four days under the exchange deal.
"Israel's government is committed to return all the hostages home. Tonight, it approved the proposed deal as a first stage to achieving this goal," said the government statement.
The United Nations has welcomed the deal, calling it an import step. UN chief António Guterres added that the UN stood ready to “maximize” the positive humanitarian impact of the agreement.
“This is an important step in the right direction, but much more needs to be done,” Mr. Guterres said via a statement from his spokesperson Farhan Haq.
The development comes as UN humanitarians reiterated that they remain ready to seize the opportunity to ramp up lifesaving aid to the enclave.
Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 285.1 for buying and 288.15 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 311.4 for buying and 314.5 for selling. British Pound moves down against rupee and GBP stands at 355.5 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed remained largely stable at 76.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.1
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311.4
|314.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.5
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.58
|774.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.01
|42.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.98
|37.33
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.5
|1.57
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|935.36
|944.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.34
|61.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.74
|175.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.71
|756.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.85
|79.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.25
|27.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.98
|328.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
KARACHI – Gold attracts fresh buyers and the precious metal continues moving up in domestic market on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the single tola gold price stands around Rs215,600 and the price of 10-gram hovers around Rs184,842.
Price of 21 karat rate per tola stands at Rs188,300 and price of 18k gold for 1 tola is Rs161,400.
In the global market, the yellow metal saw positive trajectory, and price of gold per ounce price increased by $15.40 to reach $1,996.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
