Govt reduces Hajj 2024 cost, vows provision of best facilities: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to reduce the cost for the upcoming Hajj as Muslims from across the country desperately wait to submit applications.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed announced a significant reduction of One lac rupees in government Hajj expenses, adding that the reduction in cost would not impact the quality of facilities provided.

Talking to newsmen on Wednesday at the Haji Camp Karachi, the minister highlighted that pilgrims will now be allowed to bring along a 30kg suitcase each, and female pilgrims will receive scarves (Abaya) bearing the national flag.

The minister also highlighted the utility of the mobile application designed by Pakistan to assist pilgrims through navigation support and constant communication between pilgrims and relevant Pakistani officials.

The application is available in English and Urdu language as of now but the minister has assured to incorporate other languages in the app soon.

The caretaker minister explained that Islamabad and Karachi have been integrated into Saudi Arabia’s Road to Makkah project which makes it easier for pilgrims to complete immigration formalities in Pakistan.

Aneeq Ahmed also announced that Pakistan has been allocated 179,000 Hajj seats, half of whom would be filled by private Hajj operators though the ministry would keep a check on these operators to ensure the well-being of pilgrims.

Highlighting the breakdown of the expenses, the minister said that the announced package excludes Qurbani (sacrifice) expenses that occur during Hajj.

Intending pilgrims opting for a shorter stay in Medina will receive a further discount of Rs35,000 in Hajj expenses, the minister said.

It bears mentioning that the government has announced to start accepting applications for Hajj from November 27th and the process would continue till December 12th. This is the first time that the government has introduced the Short Hajj package under which pilgrims would be able to complete Hajj in 20-25 days.

As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with 8-day stay in Medinah; the government has already clarified that the Short Hajj Package is more expensive than the Long Hajj package.