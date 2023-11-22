Who is Imam-ul-Haq's bride-to-be?

Pakistan's Test cricketer Imamul Haq is gearing up to embark on a new chapter as he prepares to exchange vows with Anmol Mehmood, sparking a wave of anticipation and excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the upcoming celebration.

The speculation gained momentum through a recent Instagram post from the renowned Pakistani designer HSY, where a cryptic caption, 'Imam Ki Anmol,' hinted at the cricketer's imminent nuptials. While neither Imamul Haq nor his bride-to-be has officially confirmed the news, insiders suggest that the wedding festivities are slated to commence with a Qawwali night in Lahore.

There is not much information about Mehmood other than the fact that she is a devoted doctor currently residing in Norway.

Fresh from representing Pakistan in the ICC Men’s 50-over World Cup in India, Haq is poised to grace the occasion in a princely regal coat, adding an air of sophistication to the festivities. This celebration follows in the footsteps of fellow cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who tied the knot with Ansha Afridi earlier in the year.

Details surrounding the wedding remain shrouded in anticipation, heightening the eagerness of fans who are eagerly anticipating a sneak peek into the couple's special day. As the excitement continues to build, social media platforms are buzzing with discussions about the enchanting love story between Imamul Haq and Anmol Mehmood.

Stay tuned for more updates on this captivating journey!



https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/21-Nov-2023/hsy-unveils-imam-ul-haq-s-bride-to-be-as-pakistani-cricketer-set-to-tie-knot-this-month

