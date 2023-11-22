‘Kabli Pulao' actress Momina Faiq Bajwa ties the knot

Kabli Pulao, a sensational hit from Green TV, unfolded as a mesmerizing tale of love and emotion, featuring an unconventional yet captivating pairing in the form of Mohammad Ehteshamuddin and Sabeena Farooq. With a stellar supporting cast that surpassed all expectations, each character brought their A-game, illuminating the screen with their exceptional performances.

Among the standout performances, one that brought a refreshing and delightful energy to the drama was Momina Faiq Bajwa, portraying the character of Ramsha in Kabli Pulao. Her portrayal infused the storyline with a breath of fresh air, and Momina executed her role with commendable finesse.

Stepping beyond the silver screen, Bajwa is now basking in the glow of marital bliss, recently venturing into the enchanting journey of matrimony. Bedazzling in the role of a traditional bride, she graciously unveiled captivating moments from her special day alongside her husband. Setting Instagram ablaze, she treated followers to a scintillating series of pictures from her Baraat, adorned in a stunning red lehenga by Fahad, exuding sheer elegance.

Furthermore, she actively engages as an influencer on Instagram, regularly offering glimpses into her life for her dedicated legion of followers.