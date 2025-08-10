Brother, Sister crushed to death by speeding dumper near Karachi’s Federal B Area

KARACHI – Horror unfolded in Karachi’s Federal B Area where a speeding dumper crushed motorcycle carrying a father and his two children near Lucky One Shopping Mall, leaving two siblings dead.

The tragic victims have been identified as 22-year-old Mah Noor and her 14-year-old brother Ahmed Raza. Both were rushed to hospital but succumbed to their injuries. Their father, Shakir, survived but sustained serious wounds in the horrific collision.

Furious locals descended upon dumper driver, beating him mercilessly in fit of rage. The mob’s fury didn’t stop there as angry protesters launched stones at nearby dumpers and set seven of the massive vehicles ablaze, turning city streets into a fiery battleground.

Four dumpers were torched on route from Gulshan Chowrangi to Sohrab Goth, while three more went up in flames on the highway leading back toward Gulshan Chowrangi. Police and Rangers arrived in force to quell the chaos, deploying fire brigade units to battle the raging fires.

SP Gulberg Iqbal Sheikh confirmed that deadly crash occurred near Sagheer Center, Federal B Area, when dumper, driven by Firdous Khan, struck motorcycle carrying the father and his children. The driver, seriously injured from the beating, was taken into police custody.

In swift response, law enforcement arrested 10 suspects involved in the violent aftermath and promised further arrests based on CCTV footage and video evidence.