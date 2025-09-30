Latest

Forex Rates in Pakistan for Today, USD, Pound, Riyal, Euro to PKR – 30 September 2025

By News Desk
Sep 30, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Foreign exchange market remained largely stable, with major currencies holding steady against the local unit. US Dollar remained at 282.45 for buying and 282.50 for selling, while Euro traded at 333.50 and 334.50.

UK Pound maintained its strength at 378.50 for buying and 383.00 for selling. Saudi Riyal stood at 75.30–76.00 and the UAE Dirham at 77.10–78.10, both showing stability. Bahraini Dinar traded at 746.50–754.00, Kuwaiti Dinar at 913.35–922.35, and the Swiss Franc at 355.02–357.77.

Overall, the market reflected consistent demand for hard currencies, particularly the US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound, while oil-linked Gulf currencies continued to trade at strong premiums.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.45 282.50
Euro EUR 333.50 334.50
UK Pound Sterling GBP 378.50 383.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.30 76.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.10 78.10
Australian Dollar AUD 184.10 189.10
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.50 754.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.10 211.10
China Yuan CNY 39.52 39.92
Danish Krone DKK 44.15 44.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.27 36.62
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.35 922.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.15 67.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.70 166.70
Norwegian Krone NOK 28.37 28.67
Omani Riyal OMR 731.05 738.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.22 77.92
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.00 221.00
Swedish Krona SEK 29.99 30.29
Swiss Franc CHF 355.02 357.77
Thai Baht THB 8.73 8.88
   
