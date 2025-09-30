Forex Rates in Pakistan for Today, USD, Pound, Riyal, Euro to PKR – 30 September 2025

ISLAMABAD – Foreign exchange market remained largely stable, with major currencies holding steady against the local unit. US Dollar remained at 282.45 for buying and 282.50 for selling, while Euro traded at 333.50 and 334.50.

UK Pound maintained its strength at 378.50 for buying and 383.00 for selling. Saudi Riyal stood at 75.30–76.00 and the UAE Dirham at 77.10–78.10, both showing stability. Bahraini Dinar traded at 746.50–754.00, Kuwaiti Dinar at 913.35–922.35, and the Swiss Franc at 355.02–357.77.

Overall, the market reflected consistent demand for hard currencies, particularly the US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound, while oil-linked Gulf currencies continued to trade at strong premiums.