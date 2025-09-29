Latest

US Dollar, Euro, Pound & Riyal to PKR – Latest Open Market Rates in Pakistan – 29 Sept 2025

By News Desk
9:02 am | Sep 29, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar on first working day as greenback stayed at Rs282.35 (buying) and Rs282.40 (selling) in the open market.

According to currency exchange dealers, Euro was recorded at Rs333.50 (buying) and Rs334.50 (selling), while the British Pound Sterling stood at Rs378.50 and Rs383.

UAE Dirham remained at Rs77.00 and Rs78.00, whereas Saudi Riyal was quoted at Rs75.20 and Rs75.90. Canadian Dollar traded between Rs204.00 and Rs211.00, Kuwaiti Dinar remained strong at Rs913.35 to Rs922.35, and the Omani Riyal stood at Rs731.05 to Rs738.55.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.35 282.40
Euro EUR 333.50 334.50
UK Pound Sterling GBP 378.50 383.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.00 78.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.20 75.90
Australian Dollar AUD 184.00 189.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.40 753.90
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 211.00
China Yuan CNY 39.47 39.87
Danish Krone DKK 44.15 44.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.22 36.57
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.35 922.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.10 67.70
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.70 166.70
Norwegian Krone NOK 28.37 28.67
Omani Riyal OMR 731.05 738.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.22 77.92
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.00 221.00
Swedish Krona SEK 29.99 30.29
Swiss Franc CHF 355.02 357.77
Thai Baht THB 8.73 8.88
   
