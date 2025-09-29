US Dollar, Euro, Pound & Riyal to PKR – Latest Open Market Rates in Pakistan – 29 Sept 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar on first working day as greenback stayed at Rs282.35 (buying) and Rs282.40 (selling) in the open market.

According to currency exchange dealers, Euro was recorded at Rs333.50 (buying) and Rs334.50 (selling), while the British Pound Sterling stood at Rs378.50 and Rs383.

UAE Dirham remained at Rs77.00 and Rs78.00, whereas Saudi Riyal was quoted at Rs75.20 and Rs75.90. Canadian Dollar traded between Rs204.00 and Rs211.00, Kuwaiti Dinar remained strong at Rs913.35 to Rs922.35, and the Omani Riyal stood at Rs731.05 to Rs738.55.