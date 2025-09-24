Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound Updates (24 Sept 2025)

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained little ground in the open market on Wednesday as US dollar was quoted at Rs282.15 for buying and Rs282.55 for selling, according to local currency dealers.

Euro remained at Rs332.5 for buying and Rs336 for selling, while UK Pound trading at Rs381.00 and Rs386.50, respectively.

UAE Dirham was exchanged at Rs76.85 (buying) and Rs77.85 (selling), whereas the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs75.15 and Rs76.15. The Qatari Riyal and Omani Riyal also posted steady rates at Rs77.22–77.92 and Rs731.05–738.55, respectively.

Other major currencies witnessed minor fluctuations. Canadian Dollar was traded between Rs202.5 and Rs207.50, the Australian Dollar at Rs184.50–189.50, and the Singapore Dollar at Rs217.5–222.5.