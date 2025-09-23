Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 23 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices remained at an all-time high in Pakistan, in line with a global rally in precious metals.
According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola surged by Rs3,500 to reach a record Rs393,700. The rate for 10 grams also rose by Rs2,915, closing at Rs337,534.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Cities
|Gold per tola
|10 grams
|Lahore
|393,700
|337,534
|Islamabad
|393,700
|337,534
|Karachi
|393,700
|337,534
|Peshawar
|393,700
|337,534
Internationally, gold continued its upward trend as the per ounce price increased by $34, touching $3,719.
Meanwhile, Pakistani rupee appreciated slightly against the US dollar on the opening day of the week. The local currency gained 0.06% to settle at 281.28 in the interbank market, marking a Re0.18 improvement.
Last week, the rupee had also edged higher, closing at 281.46 compared with 281.55 in the preceding week, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.