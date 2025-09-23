Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 23 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices remained at an all-time high in Pakistan, in line with a global rally in precious metals.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola surged by Rs3,500 to reach a record Rs393,700. The rate for 10 grams also rose by Rs2,915, closing at Rs337,534.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Cities Gold per tola 10 grams Lahore 393,700 337,534 Islamabad 393,700 337,534 Karachi 393,700 337,534 Peshawar 393,700 337,534

Internationally, gold continued its upward trend as the per ounce price increased by $34, touching $3,719.

Meanwhile, Pakistani rupee appreciated slightly against the US dollar on the opening day of the week. The local currency gained 0.06% to settle at 281.28 in the interbank market, marking a Re0.18 improvement.

Last week, the rupee had also edged higher, closing at 281.46 compared with 281.55 in the preceding week, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.