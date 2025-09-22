Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Prices – 22 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained steady on Monday, with yellow metal closing at Rs390,300 per tola, while the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs1,458 to reach Rs334,619.

According to market data, gold rates witnessed fluctuations over the past week, moving between Rs384,000 and Rs391,000 per tola before stabilizing at the current figure.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Karachi 387,500 Lahore 387,500 Islamabad 387,500 Peshawar 387,500 Quetta 387,500 Sialkot 387,500 Hyderabad 387,500 Faisalabad 387,500

In the international market, gold gained momentum, climbing to $3,685 per ounce, marking a $17 increase from the previous session. The price also carried a $20 premium. Analysts attributed the rise to persistent global demand for safe-haven assets amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, silver prices continued their upward trend, advancing by Rs114 to settle at Rs4,542 per tola, further reinforcing bullish sentiment across the precious metals market.