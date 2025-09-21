Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Prices – 21 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs390,300 per tola. The price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs1,458, reaching Rs334,619.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold rates during the week fluctuated between Rs384,000 and Rs391,000 per tola, with prices showing volatility before stabilizing at the latest figure:

20-Sep-25: Rs390,300

19-Sep-25: Rs388,600

16-Sep-25: Rs391,000

11-Sep-25: Rs384,000

the international market, gold strengthened to $3,685 per ounce, up $17 from the previous session, with a $20 premium. Analysts attribute the surge to continued global demand for safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainties.

Silver also gained ground, rising by Rs114 to settle at Rs4,542 per tola, extending the bullish momentum in the precious metals market.