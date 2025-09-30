PPP walks out of Senate over Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz’s remarks

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) staged a walkout from the Senate on Monday in protest against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s recent statement on water rights.

During the session, Senator Zamir Ghumro criticized the Punjab government, saying Maryam’s remarks undermined federal unity. He likened her statement to “our water, our choice,” warning it could set a dangerous precedent where other provinces might claim, “our petrol, our choice” or “our wheat, our choice.”

Ghumro said the PPP condemns such comments and demanded assistance for flood victims through the Benazir Income Support Programme. He announced that the PPP would not support any legislation until the Punjab CM apologizes.

Earlier, the PPP also walked out of the National Assembly over the same issue. MNA Naveed Qamar expressed disappointment over Maryam’s comments, stressing that advice based on Sindh’s flood experience should not be taken as criticism.

In response, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar expressed regret if anyone’s sentiments were hurt, calling the dispute an “internal matter” of the government.