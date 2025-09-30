Latest

Pakistan

MBS likely to visit Pakistan before year-end after signing historic defence pact

By Web Desk
11:13 pm | Sep 30, 2025
Mbs Likely To Visit Pakistan Before Year End After Signing Historic Defence Pact

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia’s Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has accepted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s invitation to visit Pakistan.

According to Foreign Ministry officials, Mohammed bin Salman will visit Pakistan before December 31.

It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently visited Saudi Arabia, where both countries signed a defense agreement.

Under this agreement, any aggression against one country will be considered aggression against both nations.

 

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Related News

Search now