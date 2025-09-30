FBR rejects extension for 2025 tax returns, deadline ends midnight tonight

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday ruled out any extension for filing income tax returns for the 2025 tax year, directing all eligible taxpayers to submit their returns by midnight tonight.

In a statement, the FBR said the filing window will officially close at 12am, after which late filers will face penalties under the law. The authority warned that returns submitted after the deadline will carry legal consequences.

The FBR advised taxpayers to use the newly introduced simplified return form for quick submission. It clarified that while the due date will not be extended, those who pay their tax liabilities today may obtain a 15-day extension only for filing the return itself.

Earlier, on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the FBR removed the “estimated market value” column from the 2025 return form to ease the filing process. A high-level committee, led by Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and including senior government officials, reviewed the column’s implications and recommended its removal to facilitate taxpayers.