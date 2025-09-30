Dar says Pakistan may decide to deploy forces in Palestine

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has revealed that Indonesia has offered to send 20,000 troops to Palestine, expressing hope that Pakistan will also decide to deploy forces there.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Dar said the Prime Minister led the Pakistani delegation at the UN General Assembly, holding meetings with leaders from Australia, Kuwait, Arab and Islamic countries, and the United States. He added that the Palestinian issue was strongly highlighted, including discussions on the Gaza ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

On questions about the U.S.-released 21-point document, Dar clarified that Pakistan did not accept it in its entirety and made amendments, which must be included in the final version.

Dar explained that under the proposed plan, a peace force would be stationed in Palestine, with the majority of members coming from Palestinian authorities, to ensure Israel’s complete withdrawal. He stressed Pakistan’s clear and consistent policy, reaffirmed by the Prime Minister at the UNGA, and noted that SAARC nations support Pakistan’s stance.

He further stated that eight countries have made it clear that no compromise will be made on the West Bank. Palestine has welcomed the peace initiative of these nations, though some critics oppose it for political reasons. “Do they want the bloodshed to continue and children and women to keep dying? Their only goal is politics,” Dar remarked.