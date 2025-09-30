Trump says Pakistan shot down 7 Indian jets during Pak-India war

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said Pakistan shot down seven Indian fighter jets during a past conflict between the two neighbors.

US President Donald Trump began his address to generals and admirals at Quantico with a light-hearted remark, saying he had “never seen a place so quiet.” Smiling, he added that he had been warned beforehand that the audience would remain completely silent.

Trump added that Israel, Arab, and Muslim leaders have already endorsed the peace plan, and it is now up to Hamas to either accept the proposals or face Israel in continued conflict.

Trump joked that if anyone disliked his speech, they could leave the room—“but then their rank and future would be gone,” he quipped, drawing laughter from the crowd. He also acknowledged that the U.S. is upgrading its nuclear arsenal, while expressing hope it would “never need to be used.”

Turning to the Middle East, Trump claimed his proposed 20-point peace plan could end the centuries-old conflict between Israel and Gaza, calling it a “historic settlement” that could resolve a dispute “3,000 years in the making.”

Issuing a stern warning to Hamas, Trump said the group must accept the plan or face dire consequences, pledging full U.S. support for Israel if fighting continues. He added that Israel, along with Arab and Muslim nations, had already agreed to the proposal, calling the sudden consensus “remarkable.”