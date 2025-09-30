Samantha Ruth Prabhu exposes casting couch in Bollywood

Renowned Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made striking revelations about Bollywood and the South Indian film industry in a recent interview.

Samantha said that while the film world appears glamorous, in reality, it is “business but a dirty one,” as women often face casting couch situations. She revealed that she experienced this issue in both Bollywood and the South industry, noting there was no significant difference between the two.

One of the highest-paid actresses in Tamil and Telugu cinema, Samantha often makes headlines for her personal life. Recently, rumors have surfaced about her close ties with producer Raj Nidimoru.

During the same interview, she also shared her thoughts on love, self-confidence, and aging on Instagram. Samantha said women are often told that their beauty fades after 30, but true peace and self-worth come when one stops trying to please others and accepts their own reality.

Currently, Samantha is busy shooting for Netflix’s upcoming action-fantasy series Rakt Universe: The Bloody Kingdom.