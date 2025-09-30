Heavy rain triggers massive traffic jams across Karachi

KARACHI – After heavy rain in Karachi, severe traffic jams hit Shahrah-e-Faisal and Defence Korangi Road.

Long queues of vehicles stretched across Shahrah-e-Faisal, while traffic remained stuck for several kilometers on Defence Korangi Road. Gridlock was also reported around Qayyumabad Chowrangi and heavy congestion was seen on Jam Sadiq Bridge.

Thousands of people were stranded on the roads, and ambulances struggled to find a way through, causing difficulties for patients.

Earlier this afternoon, light to heavy rain continued intermittently across various parts of Karachi.

According to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure system over India’s Gujarat is being fueled by moisture from the Arabian Sea. The system may intensify into a depression and could enter the northern Arabian Sea by tomorrow.