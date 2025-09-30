Fatah-4 Missile Test puts Pakistan’s military strength on full display

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army on Tuesday successfully conducted training launch of newly inducted Fatah-4 Ground-Launched Cruise Missile, capable of striking targets up to 750 kilometers away.

The missile, developed domestically, features advanced avionics and a terrain-hugging design, allowing it to perform precise strikes while evading enemy defenses.

A successful training launch of newly inducted indigenously developed Fatah-4, Ground Launched Cruise Missile was conducted today by Pakistan Army at a range of 750 Kilometers. Equipped with advanced avionics and state of the art navigational aids, this weapon system is capable… pic.twitter.com/MsZBmhLMsS — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) September 30, 2025

The launch was witnessed by the Chief of General Staff, senior military officers, and the team of scientists and engineers behind the missile’s development. This milestone is expected to significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the Army Rocket Force Command.

President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Service Chiefs extended their congratulations to the troops, scientists, and engineers for this achievement, highlighting it as a significant step forward in Pakistan’s defense capabilities.

Pakistan has vast missile arsenal covering short-range, medium-range, and cruise capabilities. Ballistic missiles include Shaheen‑I/IA for short-range, Shaheen‑II for medium-range, Shaheen‑III for long-range, Ghauri, Abdali and Ghaznavi, and Nasr. For cruise missiles, Pakistan operates the Babur series and the air-launched Ra’ad.