Pakistan test-fires Abdali Ballistic missile as tensions with India reach boiling point

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has successfully test-fired Abdali ballistic missile as part of its ongoing defense readiness measures. The missile, which has a short-range capability, was launched today amidst escalating tensions with neighboring India.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the successful test, stating that the missile was fired in the presence of senior military officials. Commander of the Army Strategic Command and other high-ranking officials were on-site to witness the launch.

This surface-to-surface missile, which boasts a range of 450 kilometers, was tested as part of the ongoing military exercise, Ex INDUS. Army said the launch was carried out to ensure the operational readiness of Pakistan’s strategic forces and to validate key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced maneuverability features. This successful training launch demonstrates Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining its defense preparedness and strengthening its deterrence capabilities. President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs of Pakistan extended their heartfelt congratulations to the troops, scientists, and engineers involved in the launch. They reaffirmed their full confidence in the operational readiness and technical proficiency of Pakistan’s Strategic Forces, emphasizing the nation’s determination to ensure credible minimum deterrence to safeguard its sovereignty against any potential aggression. The Abdali Weapon System, with its impressive range and advanced features, reinforces Pakistan’s defense posture, ensuring that the country remains prepared to respond to any threats to its national security.

Abdali missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads, with a range that enhances Pakistan’s deterrence capabilities in the region. The test comes at a time of heightened political and military tension between Pakistan and India, both nuclear-armed nations, particularly over issues related to border security and regional stability.

The test-firing of the Abdali missile underscores Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a credible minimum deterrence posture in the face of regional challenges.

The launch serves as a reminder of the volatile security dynamics in South Asia, particularly in light of the ongoing geopolitical friction between Pakistan and India.

Pakistan’s defense officials have urged the international community to take note of the situation and stress the importance of dialogue and stability in the region.