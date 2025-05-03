Pakistan test-fires Abdali Ballistic missile as tensions with India reach boiling point

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has successfully test-fired Abdali ballistic missile as part of its ongoing defense readiness measures. The missile, which has a short-range capability, was launched today amidst escalating tensions with neighboring India.
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the successful test, stating that the missile was fired in the presence of senior military officials. Commander of the Army Strategic Command and other high-ranking officials were on-site to witness the launch.
Abdali missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads, with a range that enhances Pakistan’s deterrence capabilities in the region. The test comes at a time of heightened political and military tension between Pakistan and India, both nuclear-armed nations, particularly over issues related to border security and regional stability.
The test-firing of the Abdali missile underscores Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a credible minimum deterrence posture in the face of regional challenges.
The launch serves as a reminder of the volatile security dynamics in South Asia, particularly in light of the ongoing geopolitical friction between Pakistan and India.
Pakistan’s defense officials have urged the international community to take note of the situation and stress the importance of dialogue and stability in the region.
