No new duties will be imposed on solar panels, says PM Shehbaz

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday that no new duties will be imposed on solar panels, reaffirming his government's dedication to renewable energy projects in a country highly vulnerable to climate change.
In recent weeks, local media reported that the government planned to amend net metering regulations—a billing system that credits solar energy system owners for the electricity they contribute to the grid—and introduce new tariffs on the sale and purchase of solar energy. These reports also suggested a fixed tax would be levied on those who install solar panels.
“No new duty will be imposed on solar panels to ensure common man’s access to renewable solar energy,” Sharif said in a statement released by his office after a federal cabinet meeting. “We will deliver low-cost renewable solar energy to every citizen.”
Earlier this month, Minister of State for Power Ali Pervaiz Malik also denied reports of new taxes on solar panels. “There has been no decision related to the imposition of any tax or duty on solar panels or to generate money by imposing a tax on electricity production by people who have installed these panels,” Malik stated.
In the proposed budget for 2024-25, the government aims to promote local production of solar panels, inverters, and batteries by reducing import duties on the raw materials needed to manufacture these components.
During his budget speech, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized that the government is offering tax concessions to support the import of plant machinery and related equipment and raw materials necessary for solar panel manufacturing. This move aims to foster local production, meet export and domestic demands, and conserve valuable foreign exchange.
The budget document indicates that subsidies are being provided for importing goods and components required for manufacturing solar panels, inverters, and batteries. This initiative is intended to stimulate growth in the solar industry and encourage the use of renewable energy sources within the country.
Pakistan has set an ambitious target to generate 60 percent of its energy from clean and renewable sources by 2030. Additionally, the country plans to have 30 percent of its vehicles running on electricity by the same year, aligning with global environmental goals and efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 351.45 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|351.45
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.95
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.58
|748.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.91
|40.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.74
|916.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.38
|172.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|72.95
|73.85
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.53
|314.03
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.