Search

PakistanTop News

No new duties will be imposed on solar panels, says PM Shehbaz

Web Desk
09:55 PM | 25 Jun, 2024
No new duties will be imposed on solar panels, says PM Shehbaz
Source: File photo

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday that no new duties will be imposed on solar panels, reaffirming his government's dedication to renewable energy projects in a country highly vulnerable to climate change.

In recent weeks, local media reported that the government planned to amend net metering regulations—a billing system that credits solar energy system owners for the electricity they contribute to the grid—and introduce new tariffs on the sale and purchase of solar energy. These reports also suggested a fixed tax would be levied on those who install solar panels.

“No new duty will be imposed on solar panels to ensure common man’s access to renewable solar energy,” Sharif said in a statement released by his office after a federal cabinet meeting. “We will deliver low-cost renewable solar energy to every citizen.”

Earlier this month, Minister of State for Power Ali Pervaiz Malik also denied reports of new taxes on solar panels. “There has been no decision related to the imposition of any tax or duty on solar panels or to generate money by imposing a tax on electricity production by people who have installed these panels,” Malik stated.

In the proposed budget for 2024-25, the government aims to promote local production of solar panels, inverters, and batteries by reducing import duties on the raw materials needed to manufacture these components.

During his budget speech, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized that the government is offering tax concessions to support the import of plant machinery and related equipment and raw materials necessary for solar panel manufacturing. This move aims to foster local production, meet export and domestic demands, and conserve valuable foreign exchange.

The budget document indicates that subsidies are being provided for importing goods and components required for manufacturing solar panels, inverters, and batteries. This initiative is intended to stimulate growth in the solar industry and encourage the use of renewable energy sources within the country.

Pakistan has set an ambitious target to generate 60 percent of its energy from clean and renewable sources by 2030. Additionally, the country plans to have 30 percent of its vehicles running on electricity by the same year, aligning with global environmental goals and efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:55 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

No new duties will be imposed on solar panels, says PM Shehbaz

08:11 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

9 of a family were shot dead in Peshawar's Badaber village

06:50 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Pakistan’s Punjab becomes first province in world to implement Sikh ...

06:37 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Rights activist Maria Iqbal Tarana highlights women's plight in ...

06:20 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Shandur polo festival postponed amid weather woes

06:03 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

‘Tax imposed’ on traffic challan payments in Punjab; details ...

Most viewed

11:15 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Swat mob lynching incident: Who is behind the latest blasphemy case ...

11:08 AM | 23 Jun, 2024

'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam' launched amid rising militancy, extremism ...

11:29 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

State Dept releases report on Pakistani women officers receiving ...

11:58 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

National Assembly passes resolution against mob lynchings in Pakistan

10:25 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Swat mob lynching case: Police arrest 23 people based on CCTV footage ...

05:42 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Petrol, diesel prices set to increase in Pakistan from July 1

Advertisement

Latest

09:55 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

No new duties will be imposed on solar panels, says PM Shehbaz

Gold & Silver

02:45 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 25 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 351.45 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 351.45
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.95 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.58 748.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 39.91 40.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.67 36.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.74 916.74
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.38 172.38
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 72.95 73.85
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 311.53 314.03
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: