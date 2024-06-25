realme 12, realme 12+ 5G in launched in Pakistan, price, specifications

LAHORE—realme, one of the world’s leading smartphone brands, has launched its latest smartphones, the realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G, in Pakistan. These devices are set to revolutionize the market with their advanced features and competitive pricing, posing a formidable challenge to existing competitors.

Since its debut, the Realme Number series has been appreciated by users globally. After a two-year hiatus, it has returned to Pakistan. The series has been perceived as premium in the Pakistani market, focusing on advanced photography features and now on excellent chipset capabilities.

The realme 12+ 5G is the crown jewel of the series and instantly becomes one of the most powerful smartphones in the market today. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset, which features an 8-core 64-bit architecture, including 2 ARM® Cortex-A78 @2.6GHz and 6 ARM® Cortex-A55 @2.0GHz cores. Paired with a Mali-G68 GPU, the realme 12+ 5G ensures powerful performance while maintaining ultra-low power consumption.

realme 12+ 5G comes in two different versions: 12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256 GB ROM. These versions have scored over 580,000 (the highest in their price bracket) in the AnTuTu Benchmark[1], establishing that this device is capable of handling more than the average user requires.

In addition to chipset power and benchmark scores, the realme 12+ 5G includes performance dimensions like heat control, software optimization, smoothness, gaming capability, and charge speed, delivering better performance than all competitors in the segment.

In terms of its design, the realme 12+ 5G is inspired by renowned French watchmaker Ollivier Savéo, known for his collaborations with luxury Swiss watch brands including Rolex, Roger Dolby, Piaget, Breitling, and Quentin. It features a polished sunburst dial design, premium vegan leather, and PVD polished edges. At only 7.87 mm thick and 190 g weight, the realme 12+ 5 G offers an ultra-light and slim form factor.

On the other hand, the realme 12’s exceptional performance is anchored by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset, a formidable force in the segment. As a leader in mobile technology,

Qualcomm is known for its high-performance chipsets, and the Snapdragon 685 is no exception. This powerhouse chipset delivers a comprehensive performance boost to realme 12, enhancing every aspect of the user experience, especially compared to other devices in the same price range utilizing the same Snapdragon 685 processor. The realme 12 has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage ensuring ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos.

Both the realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with OIS, designed to capture clear shots from any distance. The 2X In-sensor zoom and Cinematic 2X Portrait Mode allow for flexible shooting with DSLR-like bokeh. SuperOIS technology ensures stable video and image capturing, making it ideal for fast-paced scenarios.

Both devices sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, offering vibrant colors and smooth visuals. With a 120Hz refresh rate, these displays ensure a seamless viewing experience. The realme 12+ 5G features 4096 levels of brightness adjustment and a peak brightness of 2000 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even in direct sunlight.

Equipped with a 5000mAh battery, the realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G support 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging, allowing the devices to charge to 50% within 19 minutes and 100% within 48 minutes.

The realme 12 will be available at PKR 59,999, while the realme 12+ 5G is priced at PKR 74,999. The realme 12 will be available in Pioneer Green and Skyline Blue, while the realme 12+ 5G is available in Pioneer Green and Navigator Beige. These colors exude elegance and a sense of quiet confidence and adventure. Both devices will be available for purchase starting July 1, 2024.