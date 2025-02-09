Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, realme Note 60x takes Market by Storm

Pakistans Favorite Entry Level Smartphone Series The Realme Note 60x Takes The Market By Storm

In an era where smartphones are judged by their performance, durability, and affordability, realme has once again raised the bar with the Note 60x. This latest entry in the realme Note series has taken the market by storm, delivering unparalleled features at an entry-level price point, making it an instant favorite among users.

From extended battery life to rugged durability and an unbeatable price, the realme Note 60x has positioned itself as the go-to choice for users who demand more from their smartphones without breaking the bank.

Battery That Outlasts Competition

One of the biggest standout features of the realme Note 60x is its massive 5000mAh battery. Designed for those who need a phone that can keep up with their lifestyle, the Note 60x delivers up to 48 hours of standby time on a single charge, ensuring users never have to worry about running out of power.

Even after 1460 charge cycles, the battery retains over 80% of its original capacity, proving that it’s built to last. Whether you’re gaming, streaming, or handling day-to-day tasks, the long-lifespan battery ensures uninterrupted performance.

Unmatched Durability with ArmorShell Protection

In an industry where smartphones are getting slimmer but more fragile, realme Note 60x stands out with its military-grade toughness. The newly upgraded ArmorShell Protection ensures that the device withstands drops, scratches, and water exposure better than any other phone in its category.

With IP54 dust and water resistance, the Note 60x can handle splashes, light rain, and everyday accidents effortlessly. Built with a reinforced die-cast aluminum frame, the phone is 123% stronger than conventional designs, providing exceptional bend and drop resistance. The shock-absorbing circuit board and reinforced glass display further enhance its toughness, making it one of the most reliable smartphones in its segment.

Entry-Level Price That Delivers Premium Value

Despite its premium-grade durability and power-packed battery, the realme Note 60x remains incredibly affordable, priced at Rs23,999. Designed to offer users the best value for money, it combines power, endurance, and rugged design at a fraction of the cost of flagship smartphones.

Performance is another area where the Note 60x shines as an entry-level device. Equipped with the T612 Octa-Core Processor, it ensures smooth gameplay, fast app launches, and efficient multitasking. The device’s AI Boost Engine and up to 8GB of dynamic RAM further enhance speed and responsiveness. With an AnTuTu score of over 261,000, the Note 60x delivers unparalleled performance for its price range.

Available in two stunning colors – Wilderness Green and Marble Black, the Note 60x doesn’t just perform well; it also looks sleek and stylish. At just 7.84mm thick and 187g, it’s the thinnest smartphone in its segment, proving that durability doesn’t have to come at the cost of aesthetics.

Final Verdict: The Best Entry-Level Smartphone Yet?

realme Note 60x has redefined what an entry-level smartphonecan offer. With a battery that lasts, a design that endures, and a price that impresses, it’s no surprise that this device has captured the attention of budget-conscious users looking for reliability and performance in one package.

With its market-leading durability, long-lasting battery, and affordable price, the realme Note 60x isn’t just another smartphone—it’s a game-changer in the budget segment.

realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warranty Now Available in Pakistan

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 9 Feb 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 281.1
Euro EUR 290 292.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.75 350.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 175.75 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.6 198
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.91
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.78 157.58
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.51 24.81
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.25 210.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.13 25.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.25 308
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search