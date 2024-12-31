realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warranty Now Available in Pakistan

realme, the fastest-growing smartphone brand, has officially released the realme C75 in Pakistan. With its groundbreaking features, competitive pricing, and unmatched durability, the realme C75 is now available for purchase nationwide through authorized retailers and online platforms.

The realme C75 is the first smartphone in the country to feature an IP69 rating, offering unmatched durability for today’s active lifestyles. This certification ensures complete resistance to dust and protection against high-pressure, high-temperature water jets, making it ideal for harsh environments, outdoor adventures, or accidental spills.

Unlike conventional smartphones, the C75’s advanced water resistance allows users to rinse and clean their devices with ease, redefining maintenance habits and providing peace of mind in extreme conditions. Whether it’s a sudden rainstorm, challenging work environments, or daily hygiene needs, the realme C75 stands as the ultimate companion for users on the go, combining practicality with cutting-edge protection.

The realme C75 sets a new benchmark in the smartphone industry by introducing Pakistan’s first-ever one-year water damage warranty, ensuring unparalleled peace of mind for users. This groundbreaking insurance reflects realme’s confidence in the IP69-rated waterproof durability of the device, which protects against high-pressure and high-temperature water exposure. With this initiative, realme redefines customer care, offering a level of assurance rarely seen in the smartphone market.

Industry-Leading Features

The realme C75 sets new standards in the smartphone market, combining advanced technology with unparalleled durability:

IP69 Rating: The first smartphone in Pakistan to feature an IP69 rating, ensuring exceptional protection against dust and water. Designed to withstand high-pressure and high-temperature water jets, the C75 is perfect for users with active lifestyles.

6000mAh Battery with 45W Fast Charging: The massive battery offers all-day power, while fast charging ensures minimal downtime.

ArmorShell Glass Protection: Enhanced shock resistance, making it durable for everyday use and rugged conditions.

MediaTek Helio G92 Max Chipset: This powerful octa-core processor ensures seamless multitasking and gaming performance. Up to 8GB + 16GB dynamic RAM provides enough memory for games and apps to run smoothly.

90Hz FHD+ Display: A 6.72-inch vibrant display with smooth visuals for an immersive viewing experience.

Aesthetic Design Meets Practicality

Available in Lightning Gold and Storm Black, the realme C75 combines sleek design with practical functionality, ensuring it looks as good as it performs.

Availability

The realme C75 is available in two variants. The 8GB/128GB variant is available for PKR 49,999 and the 8GB/256GB variant can be purchased for PKR 54,999. You can purchase this revolutionary smartphone through authorized retailers and online platforms. With its cutting-edge features and durable design, the realme C75 is set to make waves in the Pakistani smartphone market.