Enjoy the best PSL deals with OPPO Pakistan
Web Desk
02:18 PM | 12 Jun, 2021
Enjoy the best PSL deals with OPPO Pakistan
Share

LAHORE - OPPO is ready to make PSL extremely fun! This season, you will not just be able to enjoy fun activities with OPPO but will also be able to get amazing discounts.

F19 Series and Reno5 series are now available at mind-blowing discounts. While you enjoy PSL matches, you can also get cashback and discounts on OPPO. 

 Are you a cricket enthusiast? If yes, OPPO is bringing the best deals for you. So, get ready! Even if you’re not a cricket lover, this is the perfect opportunity to buy OPPO F19 and Reno5 Series. 

As the official smartphone partner of PSL OPPO is ready to create Fun with Every Moment. OPPO has introduced the most exciting OPPO x HBLPSL caps for all cricket enthusiasts and with every purchase of the F19 or Reno5 series, you get this perfect cap for free! Wear this cap while you watch the PSL matches to show your support for your favorite team.

You can buy OPPO Reno5 with OPPO Enco W11 and get a cashback of 1800 PKR. This fascinating cashback offer makes these Truly Wireless Earbuds even more appealing.  OPPO Enco W11 provides 5 hours of music playback and a total of 20 hours of playback with the charging case. OPPO Enco W11 also equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and is rated IP54 for water and dust resistance.

With the purchase of Reno5 Pro, you can get an amazing value deal and get a W11 worth Rs.4699 absolutely free. This value deal is all you need to make PSL memorable. What are you waiting for? Avail of these discounts and get a free cap with the deal as well.

These exciting offers are coming your way soon! All cricket lovers will get the opportunity to win the best discounts and enjoy a fun PSL season. 

More From This Category
TECNO finally launches the most anticipated Camon ...
07:30 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
Budget 2021-22: Pakistan fixes Rs8.341 billion ...
07:15 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
FINCA Microfinance Bank appoints Jahanzeb Khan as ...
07:19 PM | 10 Jun, 2021
vivo officially launches Vision+ Mobile Photo ...
04:08 PM | 10 Jun, 2021
TECNO's new Selfie Camera Phone to launch soon in ...
01:50 PM | 10 Jun, 2021
realme announces global launch date for realme GT ...
03:42 PM | 9 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Chinese woman breaks own Guinness world record for the longest eyelash (VIDEO)
02:58 PM | 12 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr