These Paf Sherdils Stunned India In Historic Operation Marka E Haq

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots etched its name in history book during Marka-e-Haq, destroying six fighter jets and critical enemy assets, including the S-400 air defense system and the Integrated Air Defense Command and Control System in Barnala.

The heroic pilots, whose identities and photographs have now been released, demonstrated exceptional skill and bravery during the mission. In recognition of their valor, the President of Pakistan has awarded the Sitara-e-Jurat to:

Wing Commander Bilal Raza

Wing Commander Hamad Ibn Masood

Squadron Leader Muhammad Yousaf Khan

Squadron Leader Muhammad Usama Ashfaq

Squadron Leader Muhammad Hasan Anis

Squadron Leader Talal Hasan

Squadron Leader Fida Muhammad Khan

Squadron Leader Muhammad Asad

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the pilots as “fearless defenders of Pakistan’s skies,” noting that the airstrikes were carried out on the first day of hostilities between Pakistan and India, which began on the night of May 6–7. PAF shot down six Indian jets, including prized Rafales jets. India has not officially confirmed the losses but acknowledged casualties during the clashes.

The confrontation was triggered by an April 22 attack at a tourist site in Indian-administered Kashmir, which killed 26 people, mostly Indian tourists. India alleged cross-border involvement, which Pakistan denied, calling for a neutral investigation. Hostilities escalated into airstrikes and drone attacks before easing after a ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump on May 10.

Daring PAF mission is being hailed as a landmark moment in aerial warfare and a testament to the courage and skill of Pakistan’s air force pilots.