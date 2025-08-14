Field Marshal Asim Munir, Bilalwal Bhutto among dignitaries conferred awards on Independence Day 

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conferred top state honours on national civil and military figures in recognition of their outstanding services to the nation.

A dignified investiture ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.

The event was also graced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and it reflected the country’s gratitude for contributions in national defense, governance, and public service.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff, was awarded the Hilal-e-Jurat. The honor recognized his exceptional leadership during a critical national moment referred to as the “Marka-e-Haq,” where he demonstrated unmatched valor, operational skill, and unshakable patriotism under immense pressure.

Among the military leadership, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military), while Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu received the Hilal-e-Jurat for his exemplary courage and commitment.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, was also decorated with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) for his strategic leadership and dedicated service.

The ceremony also honored several senior political leaders for their distinguished public service. Former Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar were all conferred with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz. Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was similarly recognized with the same prestigious award for his contributions to national politics and democratic development.

The event was attended by top-ranking officials, dignitaries, and members of the armed forces, and was held with traditional solemnity and patriotic fervor.

