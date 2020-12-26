Pakistan rejects Modi's claims about democracy in India-occupied Kashmir
Web Desk
09:46 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Pakistan rejects Modi's claims about democracy in India-occupied Kashmir
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday rejected the Indian Prime Minister's preposterous and fallacious claims about democracy in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, following the so-called election of District Development Council.

In a press release, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the RSS-BJP brand of democracy only means the muzzling of the Kashmiri voice and will, under the bayonets of Indian army guns.

The new chapter that the RSS-BJP regime is writing in IIOJK is one marked by brutal military siege since 5 August 2019, egregious violations of human rights in the occupied territory, and untold sufferings for the Kashmiri people.

"False Indian narratives can neither deceive the Kashmiri people nor mislead the international community," said the FO statement, adding "They can't divert attention from the core issue of the Kashmiris' inalienable right to self-determination."

It further said that rather than resorting to diversions and obfuscations, India should end its illegal occupation and meet its obligation of holding a plebiscite allowing the Kashmiris to exercise their right of self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

