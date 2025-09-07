The Bank of Punjab & AkzoNobel join hands to make Lahore a canvas of culture

LAHORE – In a unique collaboration, AkzoNobel Pakistan and the Bank of Punjab (BOP) have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to transform key public spaces in Punjab into vibrant canvases of art, culture, and community pride, powered by the transformative power of Dulux paints. This MOU underscores how shared purpose can drive positive societal change.

With this partnership, Bank of Punjab will lead the transformation of public spaces across Punjab by providing funding, facilitating necessary approvals, and supporting scholarships for National College of Arts (NCA) students. AkzoNobel, through its innovative, high-quality and sustainable Dulux paints, will protect and add colours to Punjab’s landscape — beginning from Lahore.

By joining forces — Punjab’s premier bank and a global paint and coatings company (the makers of Dulux paints in Pakistan) — the initiative goes beyond murals. It creates opportunities, nurtures young talent, and fosters a cityscape where culture and community thrive together.

Mubbasher Omar, Chief Executive Officer, AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited said: “At AkzoNobel, we believe the power of paint extends far beyond mere protection, beautification, or transformation of surfaces. We’re delighted to partner with the Bank of Punjab in this landmark MoU—one that will infuse vibrancy into Lahore’s built environment by marrying cultural heritage with a modern outlook. Together, we aim to inspire communities and generations—one brushstroke at a time.”

Raza Bashir, Chief of Staff & Strategy, Bank of Punjab added: “The Bank of Punjab firmly believes in contributing to society in a manner that creates long-term value. This initiative is not merely about wall beautification, but about empowering young learners, celebrating our cultural heritage, and making Lahore an even more inspiring city for its people.”

Together, AkzoNobel Pakistan and BOP aim to celebrate Punjab’s culturally rich soul as a living canvas—showcasing the ingenuity of its people and the diversity of its culture, both for residents and for visitors to the region.