Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 8 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged, holding steady at Rs377,900 per tola, even as the international market continued its upward trend.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10 grams of gold closed at Rs323,988, reflecting an earlier adjustment of Rs1,029.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi Rs377,900 Rs4,315 Lahore Rs377,900 Rs4,315 Islamabad Rs377,900 Rs4,315 Peshawar Rs377,900 Rs4,315 Quetta Rs377,900 Rs4,315 Sialkot Rs377,900 Rs4,303 Hyderabad Rs377,900 Rs4,315 Faisalabad Rs377,900 Rs4,315

Despite volatility in recent weeks, the market showed stability today across major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, silver prices were also unchanged, with rates recorded at Rs4,315 per tola in most cities and Rs4,303 in Sialkot.

In the global market, gold was quoted at $3,552 per ounce, marking a modest increase of $12 from the previous session along with a $20 premium. Despite international gains, local prices held firm after rising nearly Rs16,200 per tola since August 27.