Turkey shuts down Indian propaganda website used for defaming Pakistan
ANKARA – Turkey has shut down a website found to be a part of the Indian disinformation network against Pakistan exposed by the EU Disinfo Lab earlier this month.
“Hamsvasser”, a Turkey-based Indian propaganda website, was taken down by the Turkish internet regulator “The Information and Communication Technologies Authority” (ICTA).
Taking to Twitter, a diplomat at the Pakistan Embassy at Ankara Abdul Akbar disclosed that the website, www.hamsvasser.com, has been "closed" by Turkish authorities after it was found defaming Pakistan.
After @DisinfoEU 1st report, https://t.co/Lm7Y93mK9h is now closed by Turkish authorities. Named after defunct Hamevasser Hebrew weekly published from Constantinople during 1909-1911, the website was part of #IndianChronicles, resurrected by India to defame Pakistan in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/vfu22ZQJ7v— Abdul Akbar (@AbdulAkbarPak) December 23, 2020
"Indian Chronicles" show a massive 15-year influence operation successfully targeted the EU & UN with 750+ fake local media and 10+ zombie-NGOs.
EU Disinfo Lab said, “Indian Chronicles’ key objective is to undermine Pakistan internationally. To do so, they resurrected dead NGOs at the UN. They impersonated the EU. They laundered content produced by fake media to real media - and reached millions in South-Asia & across the world.”
PM Imran slams Delhi following EU Disinfo Lab’s ... 08:54 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has bashed out on India after EU Disinfo Lab’s findings, dubbed as ...
