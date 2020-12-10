PM Imran slams Delhi following EU Disinfo Lab’s revelations about 'Indian Chronicles'
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has bashed out on India after EU Disinfo Lab’s findings, dubbed as “Indian Chronicles,” which was released yesterday reveals how India resurrected dead media, dead think-tanks, NGOs and dead people for its vested interests.
The Pakistani premier reinforced how Pakistan has consistently drawn attention of world to India's subversive activities to undermine democracies in the region.
Pakistan has consistently drawn attention of int community to India's subversive activities to undermine democracies in the region; & export/ fund extremism through structures of fake news orgs & "think tanks". Recently GoP provided dossier to UN of India's state terrorism in Pak— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 10, 2020
He further went on to say that the revelations on the widespread Indian network of subversive activities vindicates Pakistan's position & exposes its detractors.
The revelations by @DisinfoEU on the widespread Indian network of subversive activities vindicates Pakistan's position & exposes its detractors. The international community needs to take notice of a rogue Indian regime that now threatens the stability of the global system.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 10, 2020
"Indian Chronicles" show a massive 15-year influence operation successfully targeted the EU & UN with 750+ fake local media and 10+ zombie-NGOs.
EU Disinfo Lab tweeted that “Indian Chronicles’ key objective is to undermine Pakistan internationally. To do so, they resurrected dead NGOs at the UN. They impersonated the EU. They laundered content produced by fake media to real media - and reached millions in South-Asia & across the world.”
Indian Chronicles’ key objective is to undermine Pakistan internationally.— EU DisinfoLab (@DisinfoEU) December 9, 2020
To do so, they resurrected dead NGOs at the UN.
They impersonated the EU.
They laundered content produced by fake media to real media - and reached millions in South-Asia & across the world. (2/n)
