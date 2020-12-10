Indian farmers reject amendments, announce to intensify protests

NEW DELHI – Indian farmer unions have rejected the government’s proposed amendments in the controversial farm laws terming it as an “insult”.

They announced to intensify their struggle saying they will accept nothing less than revocation of the new law.

The government presented written amendments to the agitating farmer unions which they rejected unanimously.

Hours after rejecting proposals by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, they announced plans to close the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, a boycott of Reliance malls and capture toll plazas. By December 14, there will be a full-scale protest across the country, the protesters added.

Six rounds of talks have been held between the government and the farmers since the past two weeks but the deadlock continues.

A group of farmers’ representatives met India’s Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening but that meeting also failed.