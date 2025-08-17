Karachi Tiktok Star Amna Baig Lands In Jail For Independence Day Gunfire

KARACHI – A TikTok influencer has been held by Korangi Police for opening fire into the air on Independence Day, sparking outrage across social media.

The incident came to light after a video of the brazen act went viral, showing young woman firing shots into the air while two men cheered her.

Investigators have identified the woman as Amna Baig. On the night of August 14, around midnight, she was seen near Double Road, Bengali Camp, Korangi, along with Owais and Saeed Khan. Reports indicate that Owais fired several rounds before handing the pistol to Amna, guiding her hand, while Saeed allegedly provoked her in daring event.

A case has been registered under Sections 324, 337-H(ii), 109, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code. SHO Korangi confirmed that Amna is in custody and under further investigation. Shockingly, she was previously associated with the Police Quick Response Force (QRF).

The viral clip and arrest ignited a heated debate online about public safety and the dangers of glorifying weapons on social media.