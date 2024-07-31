Female police officer dismissed for making TikTok video on duty

ISLAMABAD - A female constable from the Federal Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department has been dismissed from her job after making a TikTok video while on duty in uniform and using an official vehicle.
According to police sources, Lady Constable Muqaddas was suspended after her video surfaced on social media. An inquiry was conducted by Inspector Rescue 15, who recommended her dismissal. Following the inquiry report, SP Dolphin and Rescue Mian Ali Raza dismissed the constable from service.
The inquiry officer's report concluded that Constable Muqaddas had lost interest in her official duties and found her guilty of gross misconduct, recommending her dismissal from service.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
