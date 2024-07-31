Search

Female police officer dismissed for making TikTok video on duty

10:07 PM | 31 Jul, 2024
ISLAMABAD -  A female constable from the Federal Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department has been dismissed from her job after making a TikTok video while on duty in uniform and using an official vehicle.

According to police sources, Lady Constable Muqaddas was suspended after her video surfaced on social media. An inquiry was conducted by Inspector Rescue 15, who recommended her dismissal. Following the inquiry report, SP Dolphin and Rescue Mian Ali Raza dismissed the constable from service.

The inquiry officer's report concluded that Constable Muqaddas had lost interest in her official duties and found her guilty of gross misconduct, recommending her dismissal from service.

