Hamas leadership transition: Who will succeed Ismail Haniyeh?

Following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the pivotal question within the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, is who will step into the role of the group's leader.
According to international media sources, Hamas conducts elections for the position of head of its political bureau every four years. In the 2021 elections, Ismail Haniyeh was elected to this prominent role. The Hamas Shura Council, which oversees these elections, includes members from Gaza, the West Bank, expatriates, and prisoners held by Israel. This council is also responsible for selecting leaders for these four distinct wings.
At present, the leadership includes Yahya Sinwar in Gaza, Zaher Jabarin in the West Bank, Khaled Mashal abroad, and Salama Qatari in prison. Haniyeh was the head of the political bureau, which coordinated activities across these branches.
Given the current situation, it is possible that new elections may not be held immediately. Many members of the Shura Council in Gaza have been martyred, and several from the West Bank are detained.
In light of these circumstances, Khaled Mashal, a former head of Hamas who served for 21 years, is considered a strong candidate to lead the political bureau. His influential status was further highlighted when Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas extended condolences to him following Haniyeh’s death.
Additionally, Musa Abu Marzouk, Haniyeh’s deputy, is also a potential successor. Marzouk has played a significant role in negotiations between Israel and Hamas and is seen as a key figure in the organization's future.
As Hamas navigates this transitional period, the selection of a new leader will be crucial in shaping the movement's strategies and direction moving forward.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.