Hamas leadership transition: Who will succeed Ismail Haniyeh?

Following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the pivotal question within the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, is who will step into the role of the group's leader.

Election Dynamics and Potential Successors

According to international media sources, Hamas conducts elections for the position of head of its political bureau every four years. In the 2021 elections, Ismail Haniyeh was elected to this prominent role. The Hamas Shura Council, which oversees these elections, includes members from Gaza, the West Bank, expatriates, and prisoners held by Israel. This council is also responsible for selecting leaders for these four distinct wings.

At present, the leadership includes Yahya Sinwar in Gaza, Zaher Jabarin in the West Bank, Khaled Mashal abroad, and Salama Qatari in prison. Haniyeh was the head of the political bureau, which coordinated activities across these branches.

Given the current situation, it is possible that new elections may not be held immediately. Many members of the Shura Council in Gaza have been martyred, and several from the West Bank are detained.

Key Contenders for Leadership

In light of these circumstances, Khaled Mashal, a former head of Hamas who served for 21 years, is considered a strong candidate to lead the political bureau. His influential status was further highlighted when Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas extended condolences to him following Haniyeh’s death.

Additionally, Musa Abu Marzouk, Haniyeh’s deputy, is also a potential successor. Marzouk has played a significant role in negotiations between Israel and Hamas and is seen as a key figure in the organization's future.

As Hamas navigates this transitional period, the selection of a new leader will be crucial in shaping the movement's strategies and direction moving forward.