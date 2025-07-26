BISE Lahore Matric Supplementary Exams Admission Schedule 2025

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced that Matric (10th class) second annual examinations will commence from September 10, 2025.

According to the official notification, the schedule for submission of admission forms and fees has also been released. Students can submit their admission forms as follows:

Matric Supply Exams 2025

Fee Dates Single Fee Last Date August 7, 2025 Double Fee August 8 to August 11, 2025 Triple Fee August 12 to August 15, 2025

All admission forms are required to be submitted online only. The board has advised students to complete the process within the given deadlines to avoid late fees or rejection.

Students and schools are encouraged to visit the official BISE Lahore website for further details and instructions regarding the online admission process.