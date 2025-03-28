Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Prime suspect in Faisalabad motorway gang-rape case arrested

Alkhidmat Foundation Official Arrested In Rs 80 Million Fraud Case

FAISALABAD – Police have claimed to arrest a prime suspect involved in a gang-rape and robbery incident occurred on motorway in Sandal Bar area of Faisalabad.

The suspect, identified as Ali Sher, was arrested after the victim family identified him, reports said, adding that the suspect is a resident of the victim’s village.

The shocking incident occurred in Faisalabad a day earlier when armed robbers assaulted and gang-raped a woman after robbing her and her husband.

According to reports, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Sandal Bar police station. Three armed men intercepted a couple, Adnan and his wife, on Motorway Bridge 62. At gunpoint, they forced the couple into nearby fields, tied up the husband, and subjected the wife to a brutal assault. The perpetrators then fled with the couple’s mobile phones and cash.

Following the incident, Adnan lodged a complaint with the police, narrating how they were stopped and attacked by the assailants.

Upon receiving the report, Faisalabad City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar instructed SP Iqbal Town Abid Zafar to ensure the immediate arrest of the suspects.

The case bears similarities to the horrifying September 9, 2020, incident on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. A woman, stranded due to a fuel shortage, was attacked by armed men while waiting for assistance. The criminals took her and her children to a secluded area, where she was subjected to gang rape in their presence.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 28 March
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search