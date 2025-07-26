Pakistan vs India set to Clash in UAE at Asia Cup 2025 This September – Check Dates here

DUBAI – Asia Cup 2025 is officially set to light up United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed. With matches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the biggest cricket carnival in Asia is back, and it’s explosive than ever after May events.

Pakistan vs India game is on cards, not once, not twice, but possibly THREE epic showdowns between the fiercest rivals in world cricket!

ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the blockbuster news, finally putting an end to weeks of swirling rumors and political drama. With India locked in, the road is clear for high-voltage cricket, and fans are already circling their calendars.

According to ACC sources, India and Pakistan are set to be grouped together, practically guaranteeing a fiery group-stage clash. But the fireworks may not stop there — the two sides could collide again in the Super Four and even go head-to-head in the FINAL.

This year’s Asia Cup will feature eight power-packed teams:

Pakistan

India

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Afghanistan

Hong Kong

UAE

Oman

The tournament will feature 19 thrilling matches, with the grand finale scheduled for the last Sunday of September. The BCCI is finalizing the schedule, and while slight tweaks may happen, the September 9–28 window is locked in.

Asia Cup 2025 will be more than just a tournament as it’s a clash of cultures, nations, and nerves. With India and Pakistan on a collision course, the world will be watching.