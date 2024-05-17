Search

Sports

Shaheen Afridi dismisses reports of rift in cricket team ahead of T20 World Cup

Web Desk
08:21 PM | 17 May, 2024
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Source: PCB

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday dismissed reports of a rift within the national cricket team ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup.

Speaking on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s podcast about his career and the team's dynamics, Afridi said there was no discord within the squad and every player was focusing on winning the big tournament next month.

Afridi was appointed the T20I captain after Babar Azam announced his decision to step down following the team’s dismal performance in last year’s Asia Cup hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, as well as the ODI World Cup played in India. However, his tenure was brief and ended in March 2024, following Pakistan’s 4-1 defeat in the T20I series against New Zealand.

Azam was brought back to lead the national team, but the leadership change was surrounded by contentious statements that triggered a debate about the lack of solidarity within the team.

Afridi said, “If there are ever small misunderstandings, these happen in every family.”

“And when there are brothers, they also sometimes have disagreements over little things. But thankfully, there is nothing like that in this team,” he added.

“Our effort is always to play with unity,” he continued. “This is not the time where there can be argument or discord. This is a time when everyone has to be involved in one process, moving together with unity toward achieving the same goal.”

Afridi said he had fully recovered from his injury last year.

He maintained it was the team’s “job to play cricket and bring joy to our nation.”

“We are also tired of telling people that we will win the World Cup,” he said with a smile. “But God willing, this time we will make this happen.”

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

08:21 PM | 17 May, 2024

Shaheen Afridi dismisses reports of rift in cricket team ahead of T20 ...

07:34 PM | 17 May, 2024

Pakistan beat Turkmenistan in final of Central Asian Volleyball ...

07:18 PM | 17 May, 2024

National team's potential lineup unveiled for upcoming T20 world cup

06:13 PM | 16 May, 2024

Pakistan to host West Asia Baseball Cup 2024

12:46 PM | 15 May, 2024

Babar Azam breaks another Virat Kohli’s record in T20I

03:14 PM | 14 May, 2024

Pakistani boxer Ilyas Hazara beat Indian rival to win gold in ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:50 PM | 17 May, 2024

India, Russia set to explore visa-free travel: Details inside

Gold & Silver

02:48 PM | 17 May, 2024

Gold prices register slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 17 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.25 280.05
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.77 747.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.28 913.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.45 169.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.95
Omani Riyal OMR 722.59 730.59
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 306.51 309.01
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: