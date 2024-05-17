India, Russia set to explore visa-free travel: Details inside

MOSCOW - India and China are exploring the possibility of facilitated travel for citizens from both countries for which consultations would be made next month.

Nikita Kondratyev, Director of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects at the Russian Economic Development Ministry revealed that both countries are set to cement their ties by introducing visa-free group tourist exchanges.

Speaking at the International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024", Kondratyev highlighted India's advanced progress in internal state coordination regarding the agreement.

The official indicated that the initial discussions on the draft agreement are scheduled to start in June, with expectations of finalizing and signing the agreement by the end of the year.

"Russia and India are gearing up to enhance their tourism connections through the introduction of visa-free group tourist exchanges. The upcoming consultations between the two nations, slated for June, aim to solidify a bilateral agreement by year-end," remarked the minister.

Kondratyev elaborated on Russia's intent to replicate the successful model of visa-free tourist exchanges already operational with China and Iran.

It is to be highlighted that Russia and China commenced their visa-free group tourist exchange on August 1 last year, cementing people-to-people contact.

The visa-free agreements are being inked on a wide scale by countries across the world as world economies look forward to making a comeback after the lifting of social distancing protocols.

India also recently concluded a visa-free agreement with Moldova for holders of diplomatic and official passports and the Asian nation eyes more such agreements to facilitate travel and attract tourists to the country.