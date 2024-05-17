Search

Immigration

India, Russia set to explore visa-free travel: Details inside

Web Desk
08:50 PM | 17 May, 2024
India, Russia set to explore visa-free travel: Details inside

MOSCOW - India and China are exploring the possibility of facilitated travel for citizens from both countries for which consultations would be made next month.

Nikita Kondratyev, Director of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects at the Russian Economic Development Ministry revealed that both countries are set to cement their ties by introducing visa-free group tourist exchanges.

Speaking at the International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024", Kondratyev highlighted India's advanced progress in internal state coordination regarding the agreement.

The official indicated that the initial discussions on the draft agreement are scheduled to start in June, with expectations of finalizing and signing the agreement by the end of the year.

"Russia and India are gearing up to enhance their tourism connections through the introduction of visa-free group tourist exchanges. The upcoming consultations between the two nations, slated for June, aim to solidify a bilateral agreement by year-end," remarked the minister.

Kondratyev elaborated on Russia's intent to replicate the successful model of visa-free tourist exchanges already operational with China and Iran.

It is to be highlighted that Russia and China commenced their visa-free group tourist exchange on August 1 last year, cementing people-to-people contact.

The visa-free agreements are being inked on a wide scale by countries across the world as world economies look forward to making a comeback after the lifting of social distancing protocols.

India also recently concluded a visa-free agreement with Moldova for holders of diplomatic and official passports and the Asian nation eyes more such agreements to facilitate travel and attract tourists to the country.

Gold & Silver

02:48 PM | 17 May, 2024

Gold prices register slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 17 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.25 280.05
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.77 747.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.28 913.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.45 169.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.95
Omani Riyal OMR 722.59 730.59
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 306.51 309.01
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

