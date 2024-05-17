Iranian police arrest over 250 people in raid on 'satanist network'

Iranian police announced on Friday that they had arrested over 250 people, including three foreigners, for promoting "satanism" near the capital, Tehran, according to state media.

The IRNA state news agency reported, citing a police statement, that the Police Information Centre had identified and dismantled a satanist network, leading to widespread arrests.

Among those arrested were 146 men and 115 women, who were found in "undesirable and obscene conditions" and wearing clothes and accessories with satanic symbols, according to the statement.

The police operation, which took place on Thursday night in Shahryar City, west of Tehran, also led to the arrest of "three European citizens."

During the raid, authorities seized symbols of satanism, alcoholic beverages, psychoactive substances, and 73 vehicles, the police added.

Raids on so-called "satanist" gatherings are not uncommon in Iran, a deeply conservative country. These raids often target parties or concerts where alcohol, which is largely banned in Iran, is consumed.

In July 2009, police in the northwestern province of Ardebil arrested three people for "satan worship." Earlier that year, in May, Iranian media reported the arrest of 104 "Satan-worshippers" during a raid on a concert in the southern city of Shiraz, where attendees were allegedly drinking alcohol and "sucking blood."

In 2007, police arrested 230 people at an illegal rock concert in a garden near Tehran. Authorities have previously labeled rock and heavy metal music concerts as satanist gatherings.



