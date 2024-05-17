Search

World

Iranian police arrest over 250 people in raid on 'satanist network'

Web Desk
09:55 PM | 17 May, 2024
Iran satanist network
Source: File photo

Iranian police announced on Friday that they had arrested over 250 people, including three foreigners, for promoting "satanism" near the capital, Tehran, according to state media.

The IRNA state news agency reported, citing a police statement, that the Police Information Centre had identified and dismantled a satanist network, leading to widespread arrests.

Among those arrested were 146 men and 115 women, who were found in "undesirable and obscene conditions" and wearing clothes and accessories with satanic symbols, according to the statement.

The police operation, which took place on Thursday night in Shahryar City, west of Tehran, also led to the arrest of "three European citizens."

During the raid, authorities seized symbols of satanism, alcoholic beverages, psychoactive substances, and 73 vehicles, the police added.

Raids on so-called "satanist" gatherings are not uncommon in Iran, a deeply conservative country. These raids often target parties or concerts where alcohol, which is largely banned in Iran, is consumed.

In July 2009, police in the northwestern province of Ardebil arrested three people for "satan worship." Earlier that year, in May, Iranian media reported the arrest of 104 "Satan-worshippers" during a raid on a concert in the southern city of Shiraz, where attendees were allegedly drinking alcohol and "sucking blood."

In 2007, police arrested 230 people at an illegal rock concert in a garden near Tehran. Authorities have previously labeled rock and heavy metal music concerts as satanist gatherings.
 
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

09:55 PM | 17 May, 2024

Iranian police arrest over 250 people in raid on 'satanist network'

07:06 PM | 17 May, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo declared highest-earning athlete for second ...

10:15 PM | 16 May, 2024

Dance vidoes of Modi, his rival add fun to Indian elections

06:27 PM | 16 May, 2024

Man fatally stabs college student at her home for refusing marriage ...

08:18 PM | 15 May, 2024

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico injured in shooting incident

10:25 PM | 14 May, 2024

India condemns civilian deaths in Gaza, calls for two-state solution

Advertisement

Latest

09:55 PM | 17 May, 2024

Iranian police arrest over 250 people in raid on 'satanist network'

Gold & Silver

02:48 PM | 17 May, 2024

Gold prices register slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 17 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.25 280.05
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.77 747.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.28 913.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.45 169.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.95
Omani Riyal OMR 722.59 730.59
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 306.51 309.01
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: