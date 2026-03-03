Punjab employees to receive advance salary on This Date ahead of Eidul Fitr

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced that salaries and pensions will be paid in advance ahead of Eidul Fitr, bringing much-needed financial relief.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, this decision aims to ensure that government workers can celebrate Eid without any financial burdens.

The Punjab Finance Department issued a notification stating that all government employees will receive their salaries for March on March 16, ahead of the festivities.

In addition to the employees, pensioners will also receive their payments on the same day, ensuring that retired individuals do not face any financial hardships during this festive period.

Notably, employees have already received their February salaries earlier this month, meaning they will receive two payments in March.

The Meteorological Department has indicated that the sighting of the Shawwal moon on March 19 is unlikely, suggesting that Ramadan will complete its 30 days.

It is expected that the Eidul Fitr will fall on March 21, a Saturday, although the final decision will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.