Plane makes emergency landing in Karachi as foreigner dies mid-air

KARACHI - In a tragic turn of events, a Colombo-bound plane made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi in the wee hours of Thursday after a passenger’s health deteriorated mid-air.

The flight had taken off from Dubai and was headed to Colombo when the health of a Sri Lankan woman passenger worsened after a heart attack.

The pilot of the flight sought permission for an emergency landing at the Karachi airport from the ATC; the request was approved following which the flight made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport.

Well-placed sources confirmed that the medical team found that the passenger was already dead.

The deceased passenger was identified as 57-year-old Paloni who lost her life due to a heart attack. After completing the necessary formalities, the plane took off for Colombo.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has issued some guidelines in the event of a passenger's death under which the deceased passenger is treated with respect and dignity. Moreover, the captain may decide to divert the flight to the nearest suitable airport depending on the flight's location, and other factors such as the wishes of the deceased's family, local regulations, and practical considerations for handling the deceased.

It is a standard practice that the request for emergency landing of aircraft is granted even if the countries involved are otherwise having friction in their ties.