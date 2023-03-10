Woman among 6 arrested in fake passport issuance case

PESHAWAR - As many as 6 people including a woman were arrested in a case relating to issuance of fake passports.

The Anti Corruption circle Peshawar of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the accused who are employees of passport office.

The case relates to issuance of Pakistani passports to Afghan nationals; the accused had secured bail before arrest but they were arrested after suspension of bail.

In total, 20 cases have been registered against the accused for issuing passports to Afghan citizens and investigations have been launched into the scam.

Last moth, the Federal Investigation Agency had arrested five Afghan nationals trying to head to the United Kingdom on fake passport. The passengers had made fake passport of Afghanistan and were identified as Ibrahim, Usman, Irfan and others.

The FIA team nabbed the travelers at the Peshawar airport and foiled their bid to travel via flight EK 637. There have been multiple cases of Afghan nationals trying to head offshore on fake travel documents.