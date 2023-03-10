Search

Immigration

Woman among 6 arrested in fake passport issuance case

Web Desk 08:45 PM | 10 Mar, 2023
Woman among 6 arrested in fake passport issuance case
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR - As many as 6 people including a woman were arrested in a case relating to issuance of fake passports.

The Anti Corruption circle Peshawar of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the accused who are employees of passport office.

The case relates to issuance of Pakistani passports to Afghan nationals; the accused had secured bail before arrest but they were arrested after suspension of bail.

In total, 20 cases have been registered against the accused for issuing passports to Afghan citizens and investigations have been launched into the scam.

Last moth, the Federal Investigation Agency had arrested five Afghan nationals trying to head to the United Kingdom on fake passport. The passengers had made fake passport of Afghanistan and were identified as Ibrahim, Usman, Irfan and others.

The FIA team nabbed the travelers at the Peshawar airport and foiled their bid to travel via flight EK 637. There have been multiple cases of Afghan nationals trying to head offshore on fake travel documents.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Another Indian gets arrested after urinating on fellow passenger mid-air

10:34 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Which country has world's most powerful passport? New rankings reveal the winner

10:10 PM | 4 Mar, 2023

Afghan travelers heading to UK on fake passport arrested

04:15 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

Three arrested after anti-immigration demonstration in UK

10:50 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Good news for passport applicants as department reveals plan to speed up processing

06:35 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Fact check: Has the fee for Pakistani passport risen to Rs 70,000?

06:19 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PSX ends business week on positive note as KSE-100 index gains 208pts

08:55 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 10, 2023

08:00 AM | 10 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.5 284
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.5 334.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.02 742.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.6 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.16 35.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.24 907.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 194.93 196.93
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 293.21 295.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Karachi PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Islamabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Peshawar PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Quetta PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Sialkot PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Attock PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Gujranwala PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Jehlum PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Multan PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Bahawalpur PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Gujrat PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Nawabshah PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Chakwal PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Hyderabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Nowshehra PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Sargodha PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Faisalabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Mirpur PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: