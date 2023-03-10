PSX ends business week on positive note as KSE-100 index gains 208pts

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed positive session to end the business week amid hopes for revival IMF loan programme.

The KSE-100 index went up by 208.33 points to close at 41,793.83 points. Sectors contributing to the performance include commercial banks, fertilizer, technology & communication, textile and others.

Volumes increased from 229.1 million shares to 272.8 million shares. The average traded value decreased by 8.4% to $24.1 million as against $26.3 million.

Pakistan rupee strengthened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets after it lost ground on Thursday.

The Pakistani rupee appreciated by 0.54% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at Rs280.77 as compared to yesterday’s Rs282.30.