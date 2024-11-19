Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PSX hits fresh record high near 96,000 amid economic optimism

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Stock Exchange continues to shatter all-previous records as benchmark KSE-100 Index soared by 844.22 points, touching near 96,000 mark.

The rally follows a series of positive economic developments, including a current account surplus and encouraging investor sentiment.

Data shared by PSX portal shows KSE-100 moving up to a new high of 94,996, bolstered by the announcement of a $349 million surplus in Pakistan’s current account for October, compared to deficit of $287 million last year.

This development, alongside reforms in state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and progress in talks with independent power producers (IPPs), fueled investor optimism.

The fresh market’s positive momentum was pushed by the current account surplus and the government’s reforms, which helped stabilize investor confidence.

Lately, Bloomberg reported that PSX is expected to grow by 25 percent by the end of 2025, with the KSE-100 Index projected to reach 120,000-127,000 points amid stable currency, and declining interest rates.

The economy of country of 240 million has been stabilized, with inflation easing and the central bank lowering interest rates to 15%, the lowest in two years.

PSX starts week with strong rally, surges past 91,000 for first time

