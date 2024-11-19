Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

TikTok Somal Mohsin’s Private Videos Leaked Online amid MMS scandal’s frenzy

Amid the never-ending menace of video leaks, another social media star Somal Mohsin alleged pictures and clips hit the internet.

TikToker Somal Mohsin, who goes by the name soomal_rajper_110 on short video platform, has not responded to the pictures and videos doing rounds online. The alleged content also garnered criticism and trolling.

Somal Mohsin’s Video Leaks

A girl, who is said to be Somal, can be seen filming herself in undergarments, while other pictures show her with a male friend.

The recent development comes after private videos of TikToker Manahil Malik, and Imsha Rehman made it to top trends. Several other stars including Mathira, and Chahat Gul also fell victim to these alarming trends, raising voices about the legislation to control this.

Imsha Rehman’s Leaked Video: Who is behind latest controversy of TikTok star?

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

